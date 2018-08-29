CNN’s Don Lemon Defends Violent Antifa: ‘No Organization Is Perfect’

CNN news anchor Don Lemon defended the Antifa movement on Tuesday, despite its violent attacks on people who disagree with its radical agenda that includes removing President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from office and opening all U.S. borders.

“It says it right in the name: Antifa. Anti-fascism, which is what they were there (in Charlottesville) fighting,” Lemon said on his CNN show, referring to last summer’s Unite the Right protest and counterprotest in that Virginia city, Real Clear Politics reported.

“Listen, no organization’s perfect,” Lemon said. “There was some violence. No one condones violence, but there were different reasons for Antifa and for these neo-Nazis to be there.”

“One, racists, fascists, the other group, fighting racist fascists,” Lemon said. “There is a distinction there.”

This is not the first time CNN has defended Antifa, as Breitbart News reported.

Antifa, according to CNN, “has come to represent what experts who track these organizations call the ‘hard left’ — an ideology that runs afield of the Democratic Party platform and supports oppressed populations as it protests the amassing of wealth by corporations and elites.” CNN also speculates that Antifa is a grassroots organization that lacks central leadership, although it has been documented by Breitbart News that powerful Leftists, including George Soros, are funding protests and protesters.

CNN’s idealization of Antifa flies in the face of its violent history, including police arresting ten protesters in Berkeley, California, on Sunday for “various violations.”

“According to the Los Angeles Times, ‘Members of Antifa were seen involved in a number of violent scuffles,’” Breitbart News reported.

Three of the people detained violated the no-mask rule, according to KCRA. A woman who allegedly assaulted a photographer was also arrested, along with two men who exchanged blows. Thousands of people, from the far-right and far-left of the political spectrum, were reportedly present for the “Rally Against Hate,” where individuals who are opposed to President Donald Trump outnumbered those present in support of the commander-in-chief.

Earlier this month Antifa and other left-wing groups gathered at Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington, DC, carrying signs that sent a clear message of the group’s agenda: Remove racist President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from office and overthrow the United States government.

At the D.C. event organizers distributed mass-produced “Trump Pence Must Go” stickers and carried signs and banners displaying anti-Trump slogans, including, “Drive Out Trump Pence Fascist Regime.”

One woman at the protest — staged to counter a Unite the Right event that took place on the same day — told the crowd that the only job some people can get is selling drugs.

Under Trump, unemployment is at record lows, including historic figures for blacks, Latinos, teens, and women.

