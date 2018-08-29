Dicks Admits Corporate Gun Control Hurting Business

Dick’s Sporting Goods admitted their post-Parkland corporate gun control decisions hurt business during the last quarter.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Dick’s saw a decrease in sales at a time when “the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index was the highest its been in about 18 years.”

WSJ touched on Dick’s unilateral gun control, noting the company’s sales were hurt by “Dick’s decision to tighten its policy on gun sales after 17 people were killed in a February shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school. The retailer halted sales of any firearms to people under age 21 at all of its 845 Dick’s and Field & Stream stores, and stopped selling assault-style weapons at Field & Stream.”

It should be noted that Dick’s also stopped selling “high capacity” magazines.

Following the implementation of the gun controls Breitbart News reported that one of Dick’s gun counter salesmen resigned. The salesman, Griffin McCullar, said he refused to work for a company dominated by “liberal policies.”

On April 17, Breitbart News reported that Dick’s was destroying unsold “assault-style rifles” and “high capacity” magazines instead of returning them to their respective manufacturers. A Dick’s spokesperson said, “We are in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories that are no longer for sale as a result of our February 28th policy change. We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations.”

Dick’s claims part of its recent sales slump is also Under Armor’s decision to sell product at Kohl’s.

