Donald Trump Confirms: Don McGahn Leaving the White House in the Fall

President Donald Trump confirmed reports on Wednesday that White House counsel Don McGahn is leaving in the fall.

“White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

McGahn signaled his intentions to leave in March, but the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy delayed his departure from the White House.

McGahn serves a key role in the confirmation process, as demonstrated during the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Axios reported on Wednesday that McGahn would leave in the fall, possibly after the midterm elections.

Some of the president’s allies signaled concern that McGahn went too far while cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Other reports highlighted tensions between McGahn and Trump regarding the legal process.

But President Trump praised his service on Wednesday.

“I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!” Trump wrote on Twitter.