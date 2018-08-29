Donald Trump Ridicules ‘Fake CNN’ for Fake Anonymous Sources

President Donald Trump continued to rip CNN on Wednesday for their use of anonymous sources that proved false.

“Anonymous Sources are really starting to BURN the media,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The fact is that many anonymous sources don’t even exist. They are fiction made up by the Fake News reporters.”

Trump cited the latest CNN story co-bylined by Watergate legend Carl Bernstein that is falling apart under scrutiny.

“Look at the lie that Fake CNN is now in,” Trump wrote. “They got caught red handed! Enemy of the People!”

Trump used the story to cast doubt on all reports using anonymous sources.

“When you see ‘anonymous source,’ stop reading the story, it is fiction!” he wrote.

