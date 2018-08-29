Donald Trump Says Facebook and Twitter Bias Has Personally Affected Him

President Donald Trump continued criticism of Facebook, Google, and Twitter’s effort to weaken conservative and Republican voices on their platforms on Wednesday, citing his personal experience.

“I think they treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly. I could tell you that I have personal experience,” Trump said. “I had a lot of people on the various platforms.”

The president questioned his social media director Dan Scavino about his number of followers who informed him that he had about 160 million across the various social platforms. But Trump indicated that he noticed that some of the numbers were disappearing.