Donald Trump Taunts Florida Democrats for Nominating Socialist Andrew Gillum

President Donald Trump celebrated Wednesday that the Republican nominee for Florida governor was facing a radical socialist in the election.

“Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream,” Trump marveled on Twitter. “A failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city.”

Gillum surprised the Democrat establishment in Flordia with a primary victory. He was endorsed by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and ran on a platform of universal health care, a $15 an hour minimum wage, abolishing ICE, and repealing Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” gun defense law.

“This is not what Florida wants or needs!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Gillum was endorsed by liberal billionaires Tom Steyer and George Soros and published a video calling for Trump’s impeachment.

