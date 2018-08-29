The dairy farm where an illegal alien worked who is charged with murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts has close ties to the state’s largest farm outsourcing lobby.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera — a 24-year-old from Mexico who has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death — lived in a trailer on property owned by the Lang family, which owns and operates Yarrabee Farms, where the illegal alien worked under a false name.

Eric Lang, one of the chief executives of Yarrabee Farms, is the brother of Craig Lang, who was the president of the Iowa Farm Bureau. The Farm Bureau has chapters all over the United States, with the goal of increasing the number of low-skilled foreign workers, specifically those on H-2A visas, who are allowed to enter the country every year.

Currently, the national Farm Bureau organization — lobbying for the outsourcing of blue-collar American jobs — has been influential in gaining sympathy from President Trump’s Agriculture Department, run by Sonny Perdue.

As Breitbart News reported, Eric Lang is also married to Nicole Schlinger, who runs the GOP fundraising firm Campaign Headquarters in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Report: Illegal Alien Lived on GOP Fundraiser’s Land Before Allegedly Killing Mollie Tibbettshttps://t.co/NFRteL2kTn — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) August 28, 2018

Ben Ashford for the Daily Mail noted in a most recent report that neighbors of the property where Bahena-Rivera lived before he was accused of murdering Tibbetts — land that is owned by the Lang family — described it as having a revolving door of Mexican workers.