The dairy farm where an illegal alien worked who is charged with murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts has close ties to the state’s largest farm outsourcing lobby.
Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera — a 24-year-old from Mexico who has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death — lived in a trailer on property owned by the Lang family, which owns and operates Yarrabee Farms, where the illegal alien worked under a false name.
Eric Lang, one of the chief executives of Yarrabee Farms, is the brother of Craig Lang, who was the president of the Iowa Farm Bureau. The Farm Bureau has chapters all over the United States, with the goal of increasing the number of low-skilled foreign workers, specifically those on H-2A visas, who are allowed to enter the country every year.
Currently, the national Farm Bureau organization — lobbying for the outsourcing of blue-collar American jobs — has been influential in gaining sympathy from President Trump’s Agriculture Department, run by Sonny Perdue.
As Breitbart News reported, Eric Lang is also married to Nicole Schlinger, who runs the GOP fundraising firm Campaign Headquarters in Brooklyn, Iowa.
Ben Ashford for the Daily Mail noted in a most recent report that neighbors of the property where Bahena-Rivera lived before he was accused of murdering Tibbetts — land that is owned by the Lang family — described it as having a revolving door of Mexican workers.
The farm owner, Dane Lang, originally said that he used the E-Verify system to check whether Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien, saying that he passed the screening.
Later, as Breitbart News reported, Lang admitted that his farm did not use E-Verify to check the legal status of Bahena-Rivera, noting that the illegal alien used a fake or stolen photo ID and provided a fraudulent Social Security card. Federal immigration officials confirmed to Breitbart News that Bahena-Rivera is, in fact, an illegal alien.
The illegal alien allegedly entered the U.S. when he was a child, telling neighbors that he crossed illegally into the country through the southern border with his cousins, Breitbart News noted. Investigators say Bahena-Rivera has been living illegally in the U.S. for four to seven years.
The latest autopsy report of Tibbetts reveals that Bahena-Rivera stabbed the young woman to death and left her body in a nearby cornfield, covering her in corn stalks on the night of July 18.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
