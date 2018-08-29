Police: Assistant Principal Broke into Student’s Home to Look for Prescription Pills

An assistant principal in Michigan is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a student’s home to search for prescription pills, police said.

Authorities said Amy Buchanan, who works as an assistant principal at Smith Middle School in Troy, staged a home invasion in a student’s home to search for the pills after dropping the student off at the home earlier in the day, the New York Post reported.

Security footage allegedly showed Buchanan, 47, ransacking through drawers and a purse inside the home. The home security system alerted the owner and authorities of motion inside the house.

Police eventually tracked down Buchanan and arrested her for allegedly breaking into the house.

Buchanan told the police she had been searching for prescription pills, but the homeowner claimed that $40 had been stolen.

Authorities charged the school administrator on Saturday with second-degree home invasion, and a judge ordered she be held on $500 bond.

Officials with the Troy School District announced Buchanan would be placed on administrative leave in light of the charges.

“We understand that this news may be very difficult for some students and staff at Smith Middle School as classes begin on Tuesday,” the Troy School District said in a statement obtained by the Detroit Free Press. “Appropriate resources and support will be made available to anyone who needs them.”