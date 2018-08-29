WATCH: Enraged Man Swerves Toward Uber, Threatens Driver, Gets Shot Dead

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd released dashcam video showing an enraged man swerve toward an Uber, then exit his truck and come at the Uber driver, only to be shot and killed.

The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

ABC News reports the Uber driver was 38-year-old Robert Westlake. He was driving a customer home from a bar and when the assailant, 34-year-old Jason Boek, passed him, swerved toward the front of the Uber car, then came to a complete stop, thereby blocking the lane.

Boek got out of his truck and walked toward the Uber driver while holding something in his hand. Words were exchanged and then a shot rang out. Westlake, a concealed carry permit holder, had shot Boek dead.

Sheriff Judd saying, “This is a justifiable homicide all day long. You have a right to protect yourself. … This was the intent of the law.”

Judd held a press conference in which he explained that Boek was enraged because he thought his girlfriend was in the Uber. As it turns out, the woman in the Uber was not Boek’s girlfriend. Rather, she was a woman Boek’s girlfriend had helped to the car after a few too many drinks.

Judd said, “It’s a new day in the state of Florida and in the United States. You may be used to bullying people, and being bigger and stronger and beating people up, and slamming their heads into the pavement and pulling knives on them. I highly recommend against that if you value your life.”

