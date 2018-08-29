Watch: CBS’s John Dickerson Tries to Shame Cody Wilson for Jacksonville Shooting

Defense Distributed’s Cody Wilson shut down John Dickerson’s gun control rant during an appearance Wednesday on CBS This Morning.

Dickerson brought up Sunday’s shooting in Jacksonsville, Florida, saying, “Recently there was a shooting at a Madden game tournament by somebody who had a history of mental illness. Presumably, they could get could your file and use it. Does that concern you?”

Wilson responded, “We live in a nation of laws and you should prosecute crimes after the fact. This gentleman who shot up this game tournament in Florida, legally bought that firearm. The law is there to prevent bad things from happening but to do no more than that.”

Dickerson continued pushing, saying, “But Cody, after the fact here is a situation where people are already dead.”

At this point, Wilson abandoned the opportunity to continue the back and forth, saying, “Sorry, there’s a First Amendment and there’s a Second Amendment. Congress shall make no law and the right shall not be infringed. It’s pretty easy text. It’s not very complicated.”

“We live in a nation of laws and you should prosecute crimes after the fact. This gentleman who shot up this game tournament in Florida, legally bought that firearm. The law is there to prevent bad things from happening but to do no more than that.” — @Radomysisky pic.twitter.com/XFtjuoqGoN — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 29, 2018

The Jacksonville gunman did not need a 3D file or any unorthodox way to acquire a gun. Rather, he went to a retail gun store, passed a background check, and legally acquired the weapon he used in the attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.