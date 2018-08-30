Donald Trump: Democrats Want to ‘Raid Medicare to Pay for Socialism’

Donald Trump criticized Democratic Socialists on Thursday for promising leftist dreams of universal health care through Medicare.

“They want to raid Medicare to pay for socialism,” Trump said during his rally in Indiana, as the crowd booed.

Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders and his endorsed candidates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Andrew Gillum have joined the fight for universal health care through Medicaid, and the idea polls well in their campaigns.

Trump warned that socialism would hurt the economy, citing the political and economic disaster caused by socialist policies.

“Somehow I don’t see Indiana being the next Venezuela,” he said. “That’s what would happen too.”

Trump warned Republicans that Democrats would run on raising their taxes, shut down coal mines, cutting spending to the military, abolishing ICE, and loosening border security and immigration laws.

“The most remarkable thing about the modern Democratic Party is how truly un-democratic they truly have become,” Trump said.

He mocked their “resistance” to his presidency, suggesting that they were trying to overturn the will of the people.

“Every day they are resisting the will of the American people and trying to undermine the verdict of our democracy – delivered so strongly in 2016, like never before delivered,” he said.

Trump said the American people were rejecting the failed policies of Democrats.

“The so-called resistance is mad because their ideas have been rejected by the American people,” he said. “It is driving them crazy!”

He also hinted at Never Trump Republicans from the past who were still in Washington, DC, trying to block his policies.

“They are the old and corrupt globalist ruling class that squandered trillions of dollars on foreign adventures,” he said. “They don’t want to build the wall here … but they’ll build walls in other countries. They’ll create borders in other lands so far away, but over here, let everybody pour in.”

After some in the crowd shouted, “Build the Wall!” Trump said he was already working on it, but that Democrats were stalling progress.

“It’s like pulling teeth to get the money from these Democrats,” he said.