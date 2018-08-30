President Donald Trump criticized the leadership of the Justice Department on Thursday, threatening to get involved with ongoing investigations.

“Our Justice Department and our FBI have to start doing their job, doing it right, and doing it now because people are angry,” Trump said.

Trump made his remarks during a campaign rally in Indiana on Thursday after a round of loud “Lock her Up!” chants from supporters, referring to failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. He clarified that he was only referring to the leaders at the top of the country’s top law enforcement agencies.

“What’s happening is a disgrace and at some point – I wanted to stay out, but at some point, if it doesn’t straighten out properly, I will get involved and I’ll get in there if I have to,” he said, as the crowd cheered.

The president condemned the media for working with Democrats, the “deep state radicals,” and “establishment cronies” to block his agenda.

“Our biggest obstacle and their greatest ally, actually, is the media,” Trump said.