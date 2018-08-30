The trailer where the illegal alien charged with murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts lived was a “revolving door” for Mexican nationals, neighbors say.

In an exclusive report by Ben Ashford for the Daily Mail, neighbors say the trailer where 24-year-old illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera lived before he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death after chasing her down in Brooklyn, Iowa, was frequented by Mexican nationals.

Ashford reports:

Neighbors described the site as a ‘revolving door’ for hired Mexican workers but said they had never heard of any law enforcement issues there until dozens of police vehicles arrived Monday, around the time of Rivera’s arrest. [Emphasis added] They also told DailyMail.com they had seen a black car matching the description of Rivera’s Chevy Malibu coming and going for several years.

Bahena-Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and worked on a dairy farm using a stolen ID and Social Security card after allegedly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as a child.

That dairy farm where Bahena-Rivera worked, Yarrabee Farms, owns the property and trailer where the illegal alien had been living and which, allegedly, many Mexican nationals frequented.

Eric Lang, one of the chief executives of Yarrabee Farms, is the brother of Craig Lang, who was the president of the Iowa Farm Bureau. The Farm Bureau has chapters all over the United States, with the goal of increasing the number of low-skilled foreign workers, specifically those on H-2A visas, who are allowed to enter the country every year.

As Breitbart News reported, Eric Lang is also married to Nicole Schlinger, who runs the GOP fundraising firm Campaign Headquarters in Brooklyn, Iowa.