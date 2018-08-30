Report: Trump Tells Aides To Prepare $200 billion in China tariffs as Soon as Next Week

President Donald Trump, pictured August 21, 2018, has pushed aggressive trade actions to lower the US trade deficit, but US trading partners have retaliated
AFP

Trump has told aides he wants to impose tariffs on $200 billion of goods imported from China, Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports.

The public comment period on the new round of tariffs, which would cover a broad range of goods, ends August 30.

The U.S. imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese products in early July, and then on $16 billion of imports in August. After China chose retaliation over reform of its trade practices, Trump said the U.S. would impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of goods.

