Report: Trump Tells Aides To Prepare $200 billion in China tariffs as Soon as Next Week

Trump has told aides he wants to impose tariffs on $200 billion of goods imported from China, Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports.

SCOOP: Trump has told aides he wants to move ahead with a plan to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as soon as the public-comment period concludes next week, six sources tell me, @SalehaMohsin, @sdonnan and @amayeda. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 30, 2018

The public comment period on the new round of tariffs, which would cover a broad range of goods, ends August 30.

The U.S. imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese products in early July, and then on $16 billion of imports in August. After China chose retaliation over reform of its trade practices, Trump said the U.S. would impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of goods.