Sanctuary City: Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Young Couple in Car Crash

An illegal alien living in the sanctuary city of Marion County, Oregon, has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly drove drunk and killed a young American couple in their early thirties.

Eduardo de la Lima Vargas, an illegal alien from Mexico, is facing two counts of manslaughter and drunk driving charges after he allegedly crashed into Logan and Jessica Wilson as they were riding on their motorcycle. The Wilsons, 34 and 32-years-old, were killed in the crashed.

Logan and Jessica had three young children, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help them after the loss of their parents where Breitbart News readers can donate.

According to police, the Wilsons’ motorcycle wound up getting wedged underneath the illegal alien’s pickup truck and both vehicles eventually caught on fire.

Lima Vargas was allegedly drunk, having a blood alcohol level of .10 percent, and was transporting a horse in a trailer. The police were able to save the horse before the trailer caught fire.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News in a statement that Lima Vargas was in the United States illegally.