State Dept. Slams WaPo Claim Texas Latinos Are Being Denied Passports

“The facts don’t back up the Washington Post’s reporting,” said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, adding:

This is an irresponsible attempt to create division and stoke fear among American citizens while attempting to inflame tensions over immigration. Under the Trump Administration, domestic passport denials for so called ‘midwife cases’ are at a 6-year low. The reporting is a political cheap shot.

The Post story has loosed an avalanche of Tweets, statements, and denunciations aimed at spurring Latino turnout in November.

The agency provided a point-by-point rebuttal, complete with graphics:

FAKE NEWS: “[U]nder President Trump the passport denials and revocations appear to be surging, becoming part of the broader interrogation into the citizenship of people who have lived, voted and worked in the United States for their entire lives” (Washington Post 8-30-18)

FACT: For decades, some midwives and physicians along the Mexico-U.S. border provided United States birth certificates to babies actually born in Mexico. Many questions related to fraudulent birth certificates issued by midwives and others were documented during the 2009 proceedings of Castelano v. Clinton, in which midwives admitted to issuing fraudulent birth documents. Midwives falsely reporting births in exchange for compensation is an old problem that is not unique to the Trump Administration. In fact, the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, denied passports in these cases as a result. The Washington Post reported on this issue in September 2008: “The federal government won convictions against dozens of South Texas midwives from 1967 through 1997 for fraudulently registering births that they did not deliver, a U.S. official said, with most convictions coming after 1980.”

FAKE NEWS: “The Trump Administration is accusing hundreds, and possibly thousands of Hispanics along the border of using fraudulent birth certificates since they were babies, and it is undertaking a widespread crackdown… [U]nder President Trump the passport denials and revocations appear to be surging, becoming part of the broader interrogation into the citizenship of people who have lived, voted and worked in the United States for their entire lives” (Washington Post 8-30-18)

FACT: The State Department’s domestic passport denials are at the lowest rate in six years for midwife cases. Twenty eight percent of these passport cases were denied in 2017 compared to 36 percent in 2015 under the Obama Administration. Based on the current numbers for the year, the department continues to show a decline in denials to passport applicants – the lowest rate of passport applicant denials in six years (please see chart below). There is no “surge” in denials or revocations related to midwives’ cases, as reported. The U.S. State Department Bureau of Consular Affairs fully complies with policies and practices from 2009.

FAKE NEWS: “Now, the administration appears to be taking aim at a broad group of Americans along the stretch of border where Trump has promised to build his wall, where he directed the deployment of National Guardsmen and where the majority of cases in which children were separated from their parents during the administration’s ‘zero tolerance policy’ occurred.”

FACT: Again, the policy has not changed. This is a citizen fraud challenge dating back to the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs continues to issue passports to applicants based on their applications and evidence, following policies on these types of case that have been in place since 2009.