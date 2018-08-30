Climate Change Is No Joke: UN Nixes Video After Complaints from Greenies

The United Nations has been forced to pull a video about climate change because greenies violently objected to its attempts to be funny about a subject they considered far too serious for levity.

According to Climate Home News:

Viewers complained the advert for its Climate Neutral Now scheme appeared to mock green lifestyle choices and downplay the urgency of the climate challenge.

Published on Facebook and Twitter, the video struck a jokey tone, showing a man trying to give up his car, flights, steak and even breathing to cut his carbon footprint.

“OK, we know that’s slightly impractical, so here’s the real solution,” said the narrator, directing viewers to a revamped website where they can pay to cancel emission reduction credits issued through the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

Cancelling your holidays, selling your car, taking cold showers? Stop breathing, even? There are easier ways to take #climateaction: visit our website to calculate your emissions, reduce & offset them, and …. breathe easy! https://t.co/naUkZguz49 #climattitude pic.twitter.com/ZqdzHH4rsg

— UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) August 29, 2018

But the greenies hated it:

So the UN withdrew the video.

This is not, of course, the first time climate alarmists have tried to make a funny video and failed horribly.

The most memorable example was the infamous ‘No Pressure’ video in which schoolchildren who failed to show sufficient zeal about climate change were executed by their teacher – played by the X-Files’ Gillian Anderson – who pressed a button on her desk and caused their heads graphically to explode.

That video too had to be withdrawn after the green activists who made it belatedly became aware that it was sending out the wrong signals about the nature of the environmentalist cause.

 

