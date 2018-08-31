Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) warned immigration officials Thursday that “When the worm turns you will not be safe.”

“If you are a US government official and you are deporting Americans be warned,” the tweet read. “When the worm turns you will not be safe because you were just following orders. You do not have to take part in illegal acts ordered by this President’s administration.”

If you are a US government official and you are deporting Americans be warned. When the worm turns you will not be safe because you were just following orders. You do not have to take part in illegal acts ordered by this President's administration. https://t.co/BLq48HRkbH — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) August 30, 2018

Gallego was responding to a report in the far-left Washington Post that suggests the Trump administration is denying passports to American citizens, some are even facing deportation.

Of course, this is all based on the fact that immigrations officials believe counterfeit documents are being used by illegals to prove American citizenship.

It should be noted that denying passports and launching deportations against illegals accused of forging documents is nothing new, and naturally this is going to happen most often along our porous southern border.

All of this is being handled according to the law (even the Washington Post cannot deny this) and those entitled to due process are receiving it. And while the Post has written its story as a means to create an atmosphere of wrongdoing, there is no proof of anything going on other than law enforcement.

The Post also does not identify a single person who has been wrongly accused.

Nevertheless, with absolutely no proof to his claim immigration officials are committing “illegal acts,” Gallego is openly threatening government officials with retribution once the “worms turns,” which apparently means once Democrats regain power.

Naturally, the establishment media are ignoring this threat, the same media that screams bloody murder every time corrupt FBI agents are criticized.

Just like the FBI, immigration officials, especially those at ICE, risk their lives to protect this country and to uphold its laws.

One big difference, however, is that no one in immigration has been credibly accused of wrongdoing. The FBI, however, is a nest of vipers at the top, people accused of lying, abusing their power, and looking the other way for partisan purposes.

But in the twisted and amoral world of the establishment media, it is un-American to criticize the FBI and apparently a-okay for a sitting congressman to openly threaten immigration officials who are only guilty of enforcing laws written and passed by congressmen like Gallego.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.