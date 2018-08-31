Dick’s Waves White Flag: Will Begin Removing ‘Hunt Products’ from Certain Stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods waved the white flag amid sales losses driven by corporate gun control and will finish the race by removing “hunt products” from certain stores.

Guns.come quoted Chief Executive Officer Ed Stack saying, “Later this quarter, we will remove virtually all of the hunt products from 10 Dick’s stores with the category with significant under performance and replace it with products and in-store experiences that are most relevant to our athletes in those markets.”

On August 29, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Dick’s sales were down last quarter and the chain admitted that their corporate gun control contributed to the slump.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported sales were hurt by “Dick’s decision to tighten its policy on gun sales after 17 people were killed in a February shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school. The retailer halted sales of any firearms to people under age 21 at all of its 845 Dick’s and Field & Stream stores, and stopped selling assault-style weapons at Field & Stream.” Dick’s also stopped selling “high capacity” magazines for commonly owned semiautomatic firearms.

In addition to the corporate gun controls, Dick’s made clear they would destroy unsold “assault-style rifles” and “high capacity” magazines rather than return them to their respective manufacturers. A Dick’s spokesperson said, “We are in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories that are no longer for sale as a result of our February 28th policy change. We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations.”

On May 2 Breitbart News reported that Dick’s had hired lobbyists to pressure Congress into adopting more gun control for law-abiding citizens. The Federalist reported that a “disclosure form” related to the lobbyists listed no reason other than gun control for their having been hired.

Now Dicks is removing “hunt products” from some of their stores.

