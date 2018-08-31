Donald Trump Dismisses President Xi: ‘We’re Much Stronger’ than China

President Donald Trump believes that Chinese President Xi Jinping cannot outlast damaging economic tariffs in the ongoing trade fight with the United States

In an interview with Bloomberg News, reporters asked Trump about the Chinese notion that they can simply outlast the president’s tariffs until he leaves office.

“We are much stronger,” Trump replied. “Nobody is waiting us out. Our country is stronger than it’s ever been financially, and nobody is waiting us out.”

Trump cited the revised 4.2 GDP number and his progress with renegotiating a trade deal with Mexico and Canada that the United States economy would grow even stronger.

He acknowledged that he delayed his trade fight with China to get help with North Korea, but would not back down.

“China was rebuilt with American dollars,” Trump said. “They were taking out $500 billion a year. And, in earlier stages lesser amounts, but massive nevertheless. And I said it’s time to stop. We can’t let this happen.”