Donald Trump: I Love Canada, But They Know How I Feel on Trade

President Donald Trump signaled his frustration with Bloomberg News on Friday, after off-the-record comments he made about Canada were leaked to the Canadian press.

“In the end, it’s okay, because at least Canada knows how I feel,” Trump said after the news broke about the interview he did with Bloomberg on Thursday.

The president discussed the ongoing trade negotiations with Canada during an event in Charlotte, North Carolina. News broke during Trump’s speech that there was no deal reached with Canada.

“I love Canada, but they’ve taken advantage of our country for some time,” Trump said, pointing to their high tariffs on products like dairy.

Trump even paid tribute to Canada’s national anthem.

“I even love their National Anthem. It’s called very appropriately ‘Oh Canada!’ he added jokingly. “Would you like me to sing it?”

The president said he was fine with the comment going on the record, in which he said that he was not willing to negotiate with Canada on their upcoming trade deal with Mexico.

“It’s unbelievable what’s happening with the fake news when you say ‘off-the-record,’ it’s not a legal term, it’s a term of honor,” Trump said.