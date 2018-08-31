Donald Trump: The Media Is ‘Our Biggest Obstacle’

President Donald Trump described the media on Thursday as the biggest obstacle to his administration.

The media, he explained to his supporters at an Indiana campaign rally, had become the “fake news allies” of the Democrats.

“Our biggest obstacle and their greatest ally actually is the media,” he said. “You can believe it.”

Trump said that there were many big scandals about Democrats but that the media refused to cover them.

“We have stories that if that was about a Republican or a conservative, it’d be front page of every newspaper,” he said. “And we have them and they just don’t want to write them. It’s a dishonest group of people, I will tell you that.”

Trump said that without his presidency, many of the media companies would have gone out of business.

“The failing New York Times, which, by the way, if I wasn’t here, they would be out of business, the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN,” he said.

Trump admitted that not all media was bad, but said that 85 percent were “just dishonest, terrible people.”

He said he would continue calling out their bias but joked that he almost felt sorry for them.

“You know, it’s not that easy for them, either. It’s tough to have a network where you’re calling them fake news and they’re supposed to be proud,” Trump said. “That just shows when you get good ratings, you can say anything. Right? That’s what happens.”