Gillum Raises $1 Million After Media Gin Up ‘Monkey’ Controversy

Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) reportedly raised $1 million in the 24 hours after he secured his party’s gubernatorial nomination.

The morning after Gillum won his primary, the mainstream media did all they could to brand Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis as a racist for saying he hoped Floridians will not “monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda.”

The Hill noted on Thursday evening that “the $1 million cash infusion signals that donors, large and small, may be prepared to rally behind Gillum” as the left-wing Tallahassee mayor faces off against DeSantis in what may be the marquee race of the 2018 midterm cycle.

The outlet pointed out that though billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer put in a few millions into his upstart campaign, Gillum’s “best fundraising stretch” before Wednesday was between Aug. 4 and Aug. 10 “when he brought in $509, 391.”

On Wednesday morning, DeSantis went on Fox News and, after praising the job current Florida Governor Rick Scott has done for the state’s economy, said: “The last thing we need to do is monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state.”

Gillum got nearly wall-to-wall coverage and appeared on numerous programs on all of the major cable news networks after DeSantis’s remarks.

When asked if DeSantis was using a racial dog whistle, Gillum told multiple interviewers this week that he felt DeSantis was using a racial “bullhorn.”

The DeSantis campaign said that he was “obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Gillum espouses” and “to characterize it as anything else is absurd.”