Harlan Hill: Impeachment-Hungry Democrats Offer Only Dysfunction

Impeachment-hungry Democrats have nothing to offer the American people but dysfunction.

Since their humiliating defeat in 2016, the Democrats have embraced extremism in pursuit of obstruction. They have abandoned any and all pretense of serious governance and share only one goal: the destruction of President Trump’s agenda and his eventual impeachment.

The idea of impeachment might thrill Democrat activists, but it would be a disaster for America. It would curtail the Trump administration’s impressive economic and national security progress, and seriously distract Congress from doing its job. The MAGA agenda would be stopped dead in its tracks.

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said last weekend that Democrats “ought to look at” impeaching President Trump. The truth is they’ve been looking at it since he was inaugurated.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has called directly for President Trump’s impeachment since last year. More recently, the divisive politician demanded the President’s impeachment in May — for scrapping the terrible Iran deal no less — and on at least two separate occasions in March.

In January, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) introduced a resolution calling for the President’s impeachment — for the second time, and recently maintained that the Democrats would have a “right and privilege” to impeach the President if they win a House majority in the 2018 midterms.

Billionaire Democrat donor Tom Steyer’s organization, “Need to Impeach,” has reportedly gained millions of signatures in support of their efforts. Steyer himself has pledged $40 million of his own fortune to his unhinged cause.

Leading Democrats House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have cautioned against calls for President Trump’s impeachment — but this is solely because they’re worried about galvanizing the Republican base heading into the November elections.

It is naive to think the Democrats won’t try to impeach the President should they gain a majority in the midterms. The party and its mainstream media mouthpieces have spent the last two years crying hysterically that President Trump is a direct threat to the Republic itself, and calling to resist him by any means necessary.

Yet, in the year and a half that he’s been in office, President Trump has pursued policies that have immensely benefited both the United States and the world. The Democrats want to reverse all of them.

President Trump’s tax reform and deregulation have resulted in unprecedented job growth, increased wages, and historic gains for some of America’s most underserved communities. A Democratic majority wouldn’t just try to undo President Trump’s tax cuts — it would undoubtedly introduce a slew of new taxes too.

Handing the reins of power in the House back to the Democrats would not only be devastating for America — it would also be devastating for the rest of the world. President Trump has secured a number of significant foreign policy victories, including a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea, that would be in jeopardy with the Democrats at the helm in D.C.

At best, the dysfunctional Democrats offer bad economic policies that will drive our nation towards destitution. At worst, they offer divisive identity politics that will drive our nation towards civil war.

The Trump agenda is at stake in the midterms this fall, and America’s revival along with it.

Harlan Hill is a political advisor, media commentator, and an advisory board member of the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.