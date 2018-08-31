Poll: Majority of Republicans Think Mueller Investigation Should Be Shut Down

Two-thirds of Republicans and a third of independents think special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation should be shut down, according to a new poll.

In addition, an overwhelming amount of Republicans polled–80 percent–agree with President Trump that it is a “witch hunt.”

Furthermore, only a quarter–26 percent–of Republicans polled would find special counsel Robert Mueller’s report credible if it found that any campaign member or associate knew of, encouraged, or helped with Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

An overwhelming 71 percent of Republicans said they would not find it credible.

The poll, reported by Axios, was conducted by Public Policy Polling between August 27-28, 2018, with a margin of error of +/4.1%.

The poll comes as speculation by journalists is ramping up that Mueller will conclude his investigation to discover if Trump or associates colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said he is working on a competing report.

The polling also comes after Virginia jurors found Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort guilty of eight counts of tax fraud and related crimes that occurred before he joined the Trump campaign in spring 2016.

About half of Republicans, 49 percent, said Manafort’s conviction made Mueller’s investigation “less credible” to them.

Independents polled were far more divided on the subject of the special counsel.

Most thought the special counsel should continue, and a little more than half, 52 percent, thought Manafort’s conviction made the investigation “more credible.”

However, 48 percent of independents said Manafort’s conviction did not make them think the investigation should continue.

Independents were divided on Mueller himself, with 46 percent having a favorable opinion and 39 having an unfavorable opinion.

Republicans are quite divided on the topic of a presidential pardon of Manafort, with about 30 percent in favor, 38 percent not in favor, and 32 percent not sure.

The majority of independents disapproved of the idea of pardoning him.