New Jersey College Now Allowing Students to Minor in ‘Marijuana Studies’

With a new minor in “Marijuana Studies,” New Jersey’s Stockton University is launching an academic discipline that might be more about taking it easy than taking on a discipline.

With the marijuana lobby on the move in New Jersey, the school thinks that teaching the ins and outs of the marijuana industry will put Stockton on the cutting edge of education, according to NJ.com.

“This is a growing industry, and we want to prepare our students from a variety of academic viewpoints,” said biology professor Ekaterina Sedia, the program coordinator for cannabis studies.

“We will not be telling students what is the right thing to do,” Sedia added. “We will be providing a context and information that they can use to make their own decisions. Offering a program is not an endorsement.”

The school reported that 25 students have signed up for the class that will start in the fall. The class will be followed by a medical marijuana class next spring.

The class will also feature the possibility of internships in several medical marijuana facilities in the Garden State.

Sedia added that the class would prepare students for work in the marijuana industry. “It will also be helpful for people in other fields to understand the impact of marijuana,” she said.

The new marijuana class makes one ask, what would Mr. Hand think?

