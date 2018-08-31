Report: T-Mobile/Sprint Merge Would Eliminate Nearly 29K American Jobs

A plan to merge T-Mobile and Sprint, two billion dollar wireless conglomerates, will result in the loss of nearly 29,000 American jobs, a report by the leading union for communication workers reveals.

As Breitbart News reported, T-Mobile and Sprint have sought to merge for years, a plan that would be $26.5 billion if the federal government does not step in to stop the merger.

A report released by the Communications Workers of America (CWA) predicts that the T-Mobile/Sprint merger would eliminate about 28,900 jobs across the United States.

“Our analysis finds that the proposed T-Mobile/Sprint merger will result in the loss of more than 28,000 jobs,” the CWA report claims.

That job loss prediction due to the merger includes about 24,000 U.S. retail jobs that would be eliminated at post-paid and pre-paid T-Mobile, Boost, Sprint, and MetroPCS stores. The other 4,500 U.S. jobs lost to the merger, the CWA report states, would be at both companies’ corporate headquarters at Overland Park, Kansas, and Bellevue, Washington.

Both T-Mobile and Sprint have a history of laying off American workers to outsource their jobs to developing countries with low wages, like the Philippines, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.