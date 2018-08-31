Trump Appoints Kiron Skinner at State to Carry Out ‘America First’ Agenda

President Trump has appointed Kiron Skinner, a well-known conservative African American scholar, as the State Department’s director of policy planning, and she is promising to check egos and carry out the president’s “America First” agenda.

“To counter 21st century threats and take advantage of unfolding opportunities, I will bring together a no-nonsense team of career diplomats, political appointees, scholars, and analysts who want to leave egos and outworn doctrines at the door,” she said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“In the cauldron of Washington politics this may sound naïve, but it must be done to create a 21st century American foreign policy that protects Americans and advances American interests,” she said.

“To effectively implement President Trump’s America First vision means thinking through the President’s ideas and good instincts with the seriousness that they deserve, and that’s exactly what my team and I will do,” she added.

As director of policy planning, Skinner will head the department’s in-house think tank, which provides strategic guidance to the entire building. Conservative foreign policy experts are cheering the move.

“The State Department is about to get a big brain,” the Heritage Foundation’s Senior Fellow in Public Diplomacy Helle Dale and Vice President for Foreign and Defense Policy Studies James Jay Carafano wrote Thursday in the Daily Signal.

“With outstanding conservative and academic credentials, Skinner has the potential to help anchor the Trump foreign policy philosophically in the principles and worldview of President Ronald Reagan,” they wrote.

Skinner is taking over from Brian Hook, who is now leading the State Department’s Iran Action Group. She is one of several recent high-profile hires since Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took office on April 26, 2018.

Pompeo has tapped Amb. James Jeffrey as special representative for Syria engagement, Amb. Zalmay Khalilzad as special envoy to Afghanistan, Joel Rayburn as special envoy to Syria and deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Near East Affairs, and Stephen Biegun as the special representative for North Korea.