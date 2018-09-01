Education Secretary Will Not Stand in Way of Funding for Armed Teachers

In a letter posted August 31, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos made clear she will neither stand in the way of funding to armed teachers nor will she seek to provide such funding.

DeVos made clear she has no intention of trying to play the role of a legislator. Moreover, she believes the guidelines for use of funding are already clearly stipulated.

The Detroit Free Press reports DeVos noted Title IV-A guidelines set forth by the Obama administration. Those guidelines allow schools “substantial flexibility” in how they use funding to meet the needs of their specific schools. She suggests Congress should act and make the language clearly ban use of funding for firearms if such prohibition is desired.

DeVos said, “As I have stated publicly on numerous occasions … I will not legislate via fiat from the Department. Therefore, I will not take any action that will expand or restrict the responsibilities and flexibilities granted to State and local education agencies by Congress.”

On August 23 Breitbart News reported that Trump’s Education Department was weighing the use of federal funding for the purchase of frirearms and firearm training for teachers.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.