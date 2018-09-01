Meghan McCain Uses Father’s Eulogy to Take Pot-Shots at Trump

Meghan McCain, while giving a eulogy at her father’s funeral on Saturday, took the opportunity to take pot-shots at President Trump.

Meghan, who was honoring her late father Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), used her eulogy as a thinly-veiled way to criticize Trump and his “cheap rhetoric” while boasting about her father’s life.

“The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege,” Meghan told a packed audience at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, Saturday.

Meghan, who co-hosts ABC’s The View, also mocked Trump’s signature slogan “Make America Great Again,” saying that “America was always great.”

“America does not boast because she does not have need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great,” Meghan added, with many in the church applauding her statement.

“The America of John McCain is the America of the boys who rushed the colors in every war across three centuries knowing that in them is the life of the republic.”

Even though Meghan took the opportunity to criticize Trump during McCain’s funeral, Trump was not present at the funeral. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) reportedly requested before he died that Trump not be invited to the funeral.

The late Arizona senator, who died of brain cancer at 81, had a strained relationship with Trump due to his disagreements with the president over many of his policies. The two often feuded during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

Three former presidents—Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton—many members of Congress, world leaders, and McCain’s family and friends gathered at the funeral in northwest Washington, DC, on Saturday. Obama and Bush had also been scheduled to speak at the funeral.

McCain is set to be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland, next to his longtime Naval Academy friend Chuck Larson.