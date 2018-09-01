Uber Suspends Driver Who Allegedly Used Gun in Self-Defense

Uber suspended driver Robert Westlake after he allegedly used a gun in self-defense in Polk County, Florida, earlier in the week.

On August 29 Breitbart News reported that Westlake was driving an Uber when a pickup veered toward him, then came to a stop in front of him, thereby forcing him to stop in the middle of a highway. Dashcam video then showed the pickup driver exit his vehicle and allegedly threaten the Uber driver while walking toward the Uber with something in his hand.

A shot rings out as the Uber driver fires one shot, killing the pickup driver.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the incident as an example of “stand your ground.” He added, “It’s a new day in the state of Florida and in the United States. You may be used to bullying people, and being bigger and stronger and beating people up, and slamming their heads into the pavement and pulling knives on them. I highly recommend against that if you value your life.”

WFLA reports that Uber and Lyft both suspended Westlake from driving for their respective businesses. Uber sent a message to Westlake, saying, “Until you can send us paperwork clearing you, you’re account is on a suspension.” Lyft said, “You may have violated our policies while working under our app.”

