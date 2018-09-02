David Hogg Raises Money to Use Trump’s Words on Anti-Cruz Billboard in Texas

Gun control activist David Hogg helped USA Latinx raise thousand of dollars to put together a mobile billboard that will highlight President Trump’s primary campaign statements against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Trump is holding a rally for Cruz next month and the plan is have the billboard visible outside the venue.

The Hill reports that USA Lantinx put up a GoFundMe page to raise the money for the billboard. Their goal was $6,000 and they raised “nearly $10,000 in less than 24 hours.”

The fund raising page said, “President Donald Trump will be campaigning to help Sen. Ted Cruz win his re-election. A rally is being planned, according to Trump ‘at the biggest stadium in Texas.’ We are planning to display the presidents own words about Cruz from 2016 on a mobile billboard, to remind Texans of the truth.”

USA Latinx is zeroing in on specific Trump quotes. One says, “Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them” and another says, “He is another all talk, no action pol!” Again, these statements were made during a primary contest between the two men.

Hogg reached out to his Twitter followers to help raise funds for the billboard:

Help support the billboard with Trump's tweet about Ted Cruz outside his Texas rallies with Ted, donate here. https://t.co/UZBOqsiztU — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018

After the funding was raised he tweeted:

We did it!!!!! Thank you to everyone who contributed. https://t.co/e5WykhREsG — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018

Sen. Cruz is one of the staunchest Second Amendment allies in the Senate.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.