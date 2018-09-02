Illegal Alien Accused of Killing North Carolina Man in ‘Horrific’ Hit-And-Run

An illegal alien living in the United States has been charged with killing a North Carolina man in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

Neri Damian Cruz-Carmona, a 26-year-old illegal alien, allegedly left Jamar Rashaun Beach dead on a Raleigh, North Carolina street after he hit the man and fled the scene of the accident, according to police.

Cruz-Carmona turned left in his Honda car and failed to yield the right of way, hitting Beach on his motorcycle and killing him, police say. Following the crash, the illegal alien fled the scene, according to police, leaving Beach dead.

A neighbor who witnessed and spoke to WRAL about the crash called the accident “horrific” and said it was a scene that she will not be able to erase from her memory.

“I’ve been disturbed. I’m still disturbed talking about it,” the neighbor said. “I’m traumatized. It was horrific.”

This is the second deadly crash by an illegal alien that has left an American dead in less than a week. As Breitbart News reported, Logan and Jessica Wilson were killed on their motorcycle when an illegal alien allegedly hit them. The Wilsons leave three young children behind.