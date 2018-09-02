Resident Takes Away Alleged Intruder’s Gun, Kills Him with It

A Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, resident took a gun from an alleged intruder then shot and killed him with the weapon.

WTAE reports that police received a report of a robbery on Monastery Avenue Friday morning and arrived at the address to find one person deceased.

Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri commented on the turn of events, saying, “There was a (911) call from a resident who said he had been robbed. When police got here, they found a body on the property. The resident was taken to the hospital first to be treated for a laceration on his head, and then was taken to police headquarters for questioning. But at this point, nobody has been arrested.”

Pittsburgh Police think “an armed home invasion led to a struggle, with the victim getting the gun from the intruder and fatally shooting the attacker on the rear patio of a South Side Slopes home.”

The deceased suspect was identified as 18-year-old Daniel Ling.

Ethan King, a neighbor of the residence where the alleged intrusion occurred, said, “It is kind of close to home, so it does have me concerned. I’m not sure what happened, but whatever happened, it’s kind of scary, because we do live right here.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.