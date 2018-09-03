At Least 21 Shot, Four Killed, Friday Through Sunday in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago

At least 21 people were shot, four fatally, Friday through Sunday in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the carnage began Friday night, with a total of two people shot between 5 p.m. and midnight.

Eight people were shot Saturday, including a 30-year-old woman who was shot in the back of the head while standing in an alley. Police arrived on scene and pronounced her dead.



No arrests have been made in the woman’s murder and a second murder occurred in the same area roughly 20 minutes later.

On Sunday alone ten people were shot and two were killed. The wounded included an 11-year-old girl who was shot while standing outside with a 17-year-old girl Sunday just before 11 p.m. They were standing in the West Pullman neighborhood when someone drove by and opened fire.

The 11-year-old was shot in the chest.

Breitbart News reported at least 28 were shot last weekend in Emanuel’s Chicago.

Over 50 were shot in Emanuel’s Chicago over the weekend of August 18-21 and six people were killed. The shooting victims include three who were shot during a “peace picnic” Saturday, August 19. At least 33 people were shot in Chicago during the weekend of August 10 through the morning of August 13.

Over 70 were shot August 3 through the morning of August 6, and 11 of them died from their wounds.

