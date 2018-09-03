Biden Warns Dems: Don’t Walk Out of Kavanaugh Hearings

Former Vice President Joe Biden warned Senate Democrats on Monday afternoon not to walk out this week during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh.

Some left-wing activists have been urging Senate Democrats to walk out in protest because they feel Democrats have not had enough time to review all of Kavanaugh’s documents, but Biden reportedly said during a Pittsburgh Labor Day parade that Democrats should “stay in the room, demand answers and keep pointing out that they have not given the material that was expected to the committee.”

Brian Fallon, Hillary Clnton’s former spokesperson, reportedly said on CNN on Monday afternoon that Democrats should “consider walking out of the hearing tomorrow.”

“What’s the point of even Democrats showing up,” Fallon reportedly said. “If I were them, I’d consider walking out of the hearing tomorrow. You cannot act like this is business as usual… This is not normal. I think Democrats need to respond in kind. Otherwise, they risk lending legitimacy to a process that’s fundamentally illegitimate.”

On Sunday, Meet The Press host Chuck Todd mentioned to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) that “some folks are suggesting that you guys should just walk out of the hearing.”

Klobuchar said she thought it would be “much more powerful” if Democrats asked tough questions.

“Okay, that’s interesting. I think you have incredible senators on there, like Cory Booker and Kamala Harris and Dick Durbin, Mazie Hirono, Dick Blumenthal and Dianne, you name it, Chris Coons,” Klobuchar replied. “I think it’s much more powerful, if we go in there, and we ask the questions, Patrick Leahy. We need that opportunity to ask the questions. And if we just walked out, it would simply be one side asking the questions. So I don’t think that’s the way you examine a nominee and get the facts out.”