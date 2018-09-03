Donald Trump Blames Jeff Sessions for Indictment of Two House Republicans

President Donald Trump angrily criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday for allowing two Republican congressmen to be indicted.

“Good job Jeff,” Trump wrote sarcastically, referring to Obama-era investigations of two House Republicans.

Rep. Duncan Hunter of California was indicted and accused of fraud and stealing campaign funds for personal use, and Rep. Chris Collins of New York was indicted and accused of insider trading.

Trump pointed to the popularity of the two men who faced an easy re-election before being indicted. He blamed Sessions for allowing the cases to move forward right before the midterms.

“Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time,” he complained, noting that Democrats must “love” Sessions as the attorney general.

Democrats have to flip 24 Republican House seats and keep the 194 seats they currently represent to win the majority in November. Several reports have indicated that Sessions will leave his job as attorney general after the midterm elections:

….The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now. Same thing with Lyin’ James Comey. The Dems all hated him, wanted him out, thought he was disgusting – UNTIL I FIRED HIM! Immediately he became a wonderful man, a saint like figure in fact. Really sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018