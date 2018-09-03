The majority of blue collar American workers say they are better off today with the economy under the direction of President Trump than they were during the Obama years, a new poll reveals.

In a Harris Poll of more than 1,000 blue collar U.S. workers in fields such as construction, manufacturing, maintenance, and agriculture, a majority of 55 percent of workers said they are better off with their jobs and economic opportunities than they were five years ago, when President Obama was in the White House.

The vast majority, 85 percent, said their lives are headed in the right direction and 69 percent said their local communities are on the right track. A majority of 51 percent of blue collar workers said the United States is headed in the right direction under Trump.

About eight in ten blue collar workers say they are optimistic about their future and that the harder Americans work, the more successful they will be. Even more,86 percent of blue collar workers say they are satisfied with their jobs and 91 percent are “proud” of the hard work they do.

Roughly 70 percent of blue collar workers say the American dream is alive for working and middle class Americans like themselves.

The optimism of America’s blue collar workers comes as Trump has sought to revitalize economic patriotism in the U.S. economy through immigration enforcement and tariffs to protect American industry and jobs.