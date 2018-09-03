From the Hamptons on Long Island, New York, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is already plotting exactly what she intends to do should the House majority swing the Democrats’ way in November.

Instead of focusing on the needs of American workers and policy objectives for the United States on Labor Day weekend, Pelosi was “spotted,” along with Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), at a glorious gathering this Labor Day weekend in East Hampton hosted by Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav.

Per Politico’s Playbook email, Pelosi and Schumer were hardly the only leftist stars at the power-studded event: Oprah Winfrey, the successful talk show host and potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, as well as media elites like Katie Couric, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, and The View co-host Joy Behar were there.

It’s not just media elites that Pelosi and Schumer were palling around with in the Hamptons this weekend. Also present, per Politico Playbook, was Goldman Sachs CEO and chairman Lloyd Blankfein–who still has not faced any consequences for his role in the financial crisis of 2008 despite apologizing for doing things he admitted were “wrong.” Blankfein was not the only Wall Street banking executive present: His heir apparent, David Solomon, was there too. Venture capitalist Alan Patricof was at the party as well, per Politico.

They did not leave entertainment elites out of this gathering, either. Tony Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway producer Daryl Roth was at the ritzy gathering, as was Goodfellas co-screenwriter Nick Pileggi.

Television personality Martha Stewart, who was convicted a decade ago on insider trading charges and served several months in federal prison, posted this photo of herself with New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft and Oprah Winfrey at the soiree:

The posh gathering of leftists, globalists, and elitists comes Labor Day weekend, as the general election campaign for the midterms in November 2018 kicks off nationwide. While Democrats have an enormous amount of intensity on their side, as the #MeToo-fueled anti-Trump socialist resistance racks up victory after victory in Democratic primaries, Democrats still need to convert that energy into actual general election wins in at least a net 24 U.S. House seats to win back the majority for the first time since losing it in the 2010 midterm elections.

But Pelosi seems to think she has already won. On Monday morning, as President Trump battled it out with AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka over who is more pro-worker, another curious item appeared in the news, this time in Axios: Pelosi has all of 2019 already planned out if the Democrats take the majority.

Under the headline “Scoop: Confident Dems plan detailed 2019 agenda,” Axios’ Mike Allen on Monday morning wrote:

Like the quiet planning by presidential candidates for their hoped-for transition to office, House Democrats are already choreographing their opening moves if — as looks likely — they get the gavel back in the midterm elections.

In other words, as when Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton–the failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate who could not even win 20 full states against Trump–complained how she was not 50 points ahead while blasting a hugely popular right-to-work, pro-worker, anti-big-labor policy Trump support–Pelosi thinks she already won and has this in the bag. Here is video of Clinton bashing right-to-work, and complaining she was not 50 points ahead of Trump in the polls:

Trump went on to defeat Clinton, embarrassing her and her globalist backers on election night, in large part thanks to support from working class Americans across the country. He won 30 and a half states–Clinton only could win 19 and a half states–and 306 electoral votes, shattering the Democrats’ so-called blue wall in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. Trump’s victories in key battleground states like Florida, Ohio, Iowa, and North Carolina also helped solidify the win.

But Clinton had her whole administration planned out should she have won, as she expected and thought she deserved.

“The secretive team tasked with preparing for a possible Hillary Clinton presidency is ramping up big time,” Politico reported in October 2016. “With polls pointing to the likelihood of a Clinton win, her transition team is hiring staff, culling through the resumés of possible Cabinet nominees and reaching out to key Democrats for input, according to people familiar with the process.”

Alas, it was not to be: Clinton lost, Trump won, and all her best laid plans and globalist schemes were put to bed at least for the time being. But fast forward to the present day, on Labor Day weekend before the first midterm elections in the Trump presidency, and Pelosi has followed in Clinton’s footsteps in planning her entire agenda before actually winning.

Here is the core of the Pelosi-driven House Majority plans should the Democrats win in the midterms–and should she win the speakership thereafter, in the words of Axios’ Allen on Monday morning:

The strategy is being driven by House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, the likely speaker if her party regains the majority.

The first three legislative packages will cover health-care costs, $1 trillion in federal infrastructure investment, and ethics and lobbying reform.

“We’re ready from Day 1 to fight for the people,” said an aide involved in the planning. “These priorities took months and months of conversation with members to boil down.”

The top Democrats on House committees are prepping to launch oversight hearings and investigations of the Trump administration, and have begun the initial steps of coordinating their opening topics to avoid conflicts and overlaps.

In other words, Pelosi is taking her pre-victory planning a step further than Clinton did: She is banking on the Democrats winning the majority, and then on her getting elected Speaker again despite widespread discontent with her, even among Democrats should the Democrats take the majority.

Democrats do have good reason to think they may take the majority in the House of Representatives in November. Republicans cling to a 23-seat majority, and there are many districts that Clinton won in 2016 represented by Republicans compounded with many GOP retirements and lagging Trump popularity numbers in polls. They do not need a so-called “blue wave” in November to win the majority–a net gain of 24 seats on Nov. 6 would get them there.

But partying in the Hamptons on Labor Day weekend with media elites, celebrities like Oprah and Martha Stewart, bankers who got off scot-free after the crash in 2008 despite admitting wrongdoing, and other politicians does not seem like the best way “to fight for the people,” as a congressional aide involved in Pelosi’s drape-measuring effort told Allen Democrats would do.

“While the Democrat Party used to be the party of the working man and woman, under Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer it has devolved into the party of the billionaire New York elites and Silicon Valley technocrats,” Andy Surabian, a former Trump White House and campaign official who now works for Donald Trump, Jr., told Breitbart News. “Conversely, President Trump has done what only Reagan before him was able to do: Transform the GOP from being the party of big business to the party of the middle class.”

Despite media desperation to falsely credit former President Barack Obama with President Trump’s economic successes, an editorial from Investor’s Business Daily back in early August correctly credits the Trump administration with the economic booms the country has been seeing in 2017 and 2018. Investor’s Business Daily wrote in its editorial:

In short, there was no upward trajectory to the economy on anyone’s radar when Trump took office. Now that the economy is outperforming everyone’s expectations, Trump’s critics want to pretend that the current boom was already baked in the cake. We are the first to admit that the impact of federal policies take time to show up in the economy. But the fact is that optimism surged across the board as soon as pro-growth Trump won the election over stay-the-stagnant-course Hillary Clinton. Now, after Trump’s deregulation and tax cuts are starting to take effect, we’re seeing still more signs of stronger growth. Polls show that the public gives Trump credit for what’s going on today. They, not the mainstream press, have it right.

The next question, of course, is who exactly is benefitting from the Trump economic boom–the working class American workers that go to Trump rallies across the country, or the elitists who attend ritzy soirees in the Hamptons with Pelosi and Schumer? In case the answer was not clear already, Americans for Limited Government president Rick Manning paints it in bright colors in an op-ed from early August in Fox News:

President Trump promised in 2016 that the forgotten men and women would be brought back into the economy. Now the July employment numbers, released Friday, confirm that those who have been left behind over the past two decades are beginning to find their places in their search for the American Dream. America is getting back to work. July 2018 marked the second-lowest number of unemployed Americans since before 9/11 in May of 2001, dropping to 6.28 million – 284,000 fewer that in the previous month. What makes this low number of unemployed particularly impressive is that the total noninstitutional population has increased by more than 43 million since May 2001.

There are still two full months and a handful of days left between now and the election. Pelosi may want to be more careful in her planning in case Republicans, as many of them like to say they will, “defy history” and hold the House majority. If that happens, all her careful planning will be for naught–and she will have wasted all that precious time of all these elites she is hanging around with in the Hamptons.