Debunked: Anti-Trump Parkland Dad Targets Brett Kavanaugh with Handshake Stunt

Democrats are swooning over the accusation that Judge Brett Kavanaugh snubbed Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland, Florida mass shooting, when Guttenberg tried to shake his hand at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Guttenberg tweeted: “Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg’s dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.”

Sen Kamala Harris (D-CA), who competed with her colleagues to lead the opposition to Kavanaugh in the hearing, pounced:

According to NBC News, the White House denied Guttenberg’s account and said “an ‘unidentified individual approached’ Kavanaugh, but ‘before the judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened.'”

Some critics of Kavanaugh circulated a C-SPAN video of the moment Guttenberg approached the judge, claiming it backs up Guttenberg’s account.

However, a longer video clip, from another angle, appears to confirm the White House’s version of events.

What neither video shows is the fact that the hearing had been disrupted almost constantly for hours, with police removing and arresting protesters. The situation was so tense that Kavanaugh’s 10- and 13-year-old daughters were rushed outside.

In addition, Guttenberg had already announced on Twitter before the hearing: “I will be at Kavanaugh hearings and I hope to play a role in ensuring that this man does not become the next Supreme Court Justice.”

Afterwards, he tweeted the photo — not the video — of his handshake-that-wasn’t:

He also tweeted that he would be appearing on CNN and MSNBC.

Other tweets express contempt for President Donald Trump.

