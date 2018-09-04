At Least 25 Wounded, Six Killed, over Labor Day Weekend in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago

At least 25 individuals were shot and wounded, another six were killed, over Labor Day Weekend in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that one of the fatal shootings took the life of 25-year-old Shane Colombo, an incoming doctoral student at Northwestern University.

Colombo was shot at bus stop in the Rogers Park Neighborhood around 8:25 pm Sunday when he was hit in the abdomen by a stray bullet. He was pronounced dead at 9:20 pm.

Another man, 41-year-old Norris Anderson, was shot and killed in West Pullman neighborhood around 4:25 am. Police gave chase to a suspect they believe may be involved in that murder but he escaped.

Prior to the deaths of Colombo and Anderson, Breitbart News had already reported four gun-related deaths and 21 wounded in Chicago between Friday and Sunday evening. Those shooting victims included ten wounded and two killed on Sunday alone.

Fox News reports over a 1,000 people have been shot in Chicago since Memorial Day. As of August 27, 2018, the Chicago Tribune reported 2,006 shooting victims year-to-date in Emanuel’s Chicago.

