Desperate Progressives Smear Kavanaugh Aide as White Supremacist

Progressives rushed to share a Tweet which suggested that an aide for Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a closeted white-supremacist.

Here is one of the Tweets, with more than 1.2 million views, which suggested the aide to Kavanaugh’s left is flashing a supposed white power sign. The supposed sign is made by linking the thumb with the index finger and extending the other fingers, just like an “OK” sign.

Trump immigration advisor, Ivy Leaguer and heiress Zina Bash casually flashes a white power sign while sitting in on the #KavanaughConfirmation. #ZinaBash 2018, folks. #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/SsdvKzX9Dk — Rogue US Mint (@RogueUSMint) September 4, 2018

The message said: “Trump immigration advisor, Ivy Leaguer and heiress Zina Bash casually flashes a white power sign.”

But instant Twitter pushback showed the aide is not a white supremacist:

Zina is Mexican-American you moron. . . . https://t.co/Ss68rcfGY8 — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) September 4, 2018

This is Zina Gelman Bash, a White House lawyer and the granddaughter of Polish Jews who just barely escaped the death camps. Take a bow. https://t.co/MpN6TT3f2Z — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 4, 2018

Zina is a friend of mine, and I’ve never heard her utter a racist remark. She was born in Mexico and is raising a beautiful family in her adopted home. Try not to let your lunacy shade into slander of good people. https://t.co/JaUErd8gGh — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 4, 2018

Her husband called on people to denounce the smear:

The attacks today on my wife are repulsive. Everyone tweeting this vicious conspiracy theory should be ashamed of themselves. We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing. 1/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

Some of the Twitter comments have even referred to our baby daughter. I know that there are good folks on both sides of the political divide. I hope that people will clearly condemn this idiotic and sickening accusation. 3/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

But many Democrats eagerly shared the claim:

Her name is Zina Bash. She works in the White House. Good God. https://t.co/X85DJ8Wj6h — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) September 4, 2018

What fresh hell is this!!!???

Kavanaugh’s assistant Zina Bash giving the white power sign right behind him during the hearing? This alone should be disqualify!!! pic.twitter.com/ZzXVqgTXhC — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 4, 2018

I'm sure out media will avail themselves of this, but it makes sense for Zina Bash to be asked about her hand gesture today. Try it for yourself – if you watch the video you'll see she held it in place for a long time – It's not a natural resting position. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 4, 2018

2/ I'm fluent in 4chan, the site where this gesture was popularized. I know it's used by racists sincerely and by trolls ironically (to "own the libs"). None of that explains why Zina Bash didn't get thrown out of that room for flashing a signal with such grotesque dual valences. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 4, 2018

But the paranoia is likely an emotional reaction to the reality that Democrats cannot stop Kavanaugh from sitting the Supreme Court’s swing-seat:

The nutty stuff you're seeing on Twitter right now ("Kavanaugh disrespected the father of a Parkland victim!" "A WH staffer was throwing white power signs on camera!" etc.) is a simple outgrowth of the recognition by Dems that there is no way to stop confirmation. That is all. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) September 4, 2018

Me, this morning: The left *cannot* get any crazier Me, this afternoon: Sees dozens of blue checks accusing my friend Zina Bash (who is a Mexican-American, born in Mexico, and of partial Jewish heritage) of flashing White supremacist hand signals at the Kavanaugh hearing. — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) September 4, 2018

Besides…

I found CLEAR PHOTOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE of CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP flashing the same WHITE POWER sign… Yet no mainstream reporter wants to investigate… pic.twitter.com/eSCfBaz7dY — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) September 4, 2018