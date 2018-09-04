Desperate Progressives Smear Kavanaugh Aide as White Supremacist

Progressives rushed to share a Tweet which suggested that an aide for Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a closeted white-supremacist.

Here is one of the Tweets, with more than 1.2 million views, which suggested the aide to Kavanaugh’s left is flashing a supposed white power sign. The supposed sign is made by linking the thumb with the index finger and extending the other fingers, just like an “OK” sign.

The message said: “Trump immigration advisor, Ivy Leaguer and heiress Zina Bash casually flashes a white power sign.”

But instant Twitter pushback showed the aide is not a white supremacist:

Her husband called on people to denounce the smear:

But many Democrats eagerly shared the claim:

But the paranoia is likely an emotional reaction to the reality that Democrats cannot stop Kavanaugh from sitting the Supreme Court's swing-seat:

 

Besides…

 

