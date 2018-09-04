Donald Trump Does Not Want to Watch Ryan Gosling Moon Landing Movie ‘First Man’

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he does not want to watch the Ryan Gosling movie First Man after hearing that it would not include the scene of the American flag being planted on the moon.

“I wouldn’t even want to watch the movie,” Trump said of the film in an interview with the Daily Caller, recalling that the moon landing was a singular American achievement.

“When you think of Neil Armstrong and when you think of the landing on the moon, you think about the American flag,” he said.

The movie’s star, Ryan Gosling, said he believed that the moon landing was a “human achievement” and not a mission that was distinctly American.

Trump appeared incredulous about Gosling’s explanation.

“It’s almost like they’re embarrassed at the achievement coming from America, I think it’s a terrible thing,” he said.