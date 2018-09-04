West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, that state’s GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, slammed incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Tuesday for not condemning a plot orchestrated by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to derail the opening days of Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

“Lying liberal Joe Manchin has been marching in lockstep with Washington Democrats to aid Chuck Schumer’s attempt to stop President Trump’s Supreme Court pick,” Morrisey told Breitbart News exclusively on Tuesday in response to the revelations that Schumer coordinated a plot to derail the Kavanaugh hearings with protests and leftist Democrat senators’ interruptions.

“By holding out support for Judge Kavanaugh and keeping his powder dry, Manchin is giving Schumer exactly what he wants: room to obstruct President Trump. This is nothing more than an attempt by Manchin to appease his liberal donor base and provide support to the radical Democrat leadership in Washington.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Manchin–along with all other Senate Democrats up for re-election in states President Donald Trump won in 2016–remains silent on the Schumer plot.

NBC News reported on the scheme at the beginning of the hearing:

Democrats plotted coordinated protest strategy over the holiday weekend and all agreed to disrupt and protest the hearing, sources tell me and @frankthorp Dem leader @chuckschumer led a phone call and committee members are executing now — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) September 4, 2018

Then, as Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak has reported, in response to a comment from Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL)–Schumer’s deputy–confirmed the planning phone call in which Schumer plotted the series of interruptions by Democrat senators, including Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Cory Booker (D-NJ), among others.

Now, the plot by Schumer seems to be backfiring on Senate Democrats in tough re-election battles as Morrisey is slamming Manchin for the effort–and Manchin, as well as other red state Democrats, remains silent on it.

“Let’s remember that as soon as Manchin met with Kavanaugh, he darted straight to Chuck Schumer’s office,” Morrisey told Breitbart News. “Clearly, Manchin’s loyalty is with Chuck Schumer and Washington liberals, not the people of West Virginia or President Trump. For all of Manchin’s empty rhetoric about standing up to Schumer, West Virginians know Schumer can count on Manchin’s vote to be majority leader, paving the way for more obstruction from Senate Democrats.”

Morrisey also pointed out that despite rhetoric from Manchin suggesting that he sides with President Trump on major issues, Manchin did support failed 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016. Clinton lost massively in West Virginia and nationwide, as Clinton failed to win even 20 states. Trump won 30-and-a-half states, while Clinton only won 19-and-a-half. If Manchin’s candidate, Clinton, won in 2016, she would now be appointing a second Supreme Court justice, pushing the court far to the left.

“The bottom line, if lying liberal Joe Manchin had his way in 2016, Hillary Clinton would be on her way to nominating her second radical Supreme Court justice,” Morrisey said in his exclusive emailed statement to Breitbart News. “If Manchin gets his way in 2018, Schumer and Washington liberals will put a halt to all of President Trump’s judicial picks.”

Morrisey concluded his exclusive statement by arguing that President Trump needs a “true ally”–not Manchin, but him–in the U.S. Senate representing West Virginia.

“President Trump needs a true ally in the U.S. Senate to support strong conservative constitutionalist judges, and I’m proud to support our president and lead a coalition of 26 Attorneys General in urging confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Morrisey said.