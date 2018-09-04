Republican nominee and Missouri state Attorney General Josh Hawley is now tied with Democrat incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill in the race for Missouri’s U.S. senate seat this November, according to a new poll.

A new NBC News/Marist poll shows that among likely voters, both get 47 percent support, with only five percent undecided.

The poll has Hawley ahead one point among the “larger pool of registered voters” — 47 percent to McCaskill’s 46 percent.

The race is one of the most high-profile of 2018, with Republicans looking to increase their numbers in the Senate by picking off vulnerable Democrats in states that voted for President Trump.

Trump won Missouri in 2016 by an overwhelming 18.5 percent margin of victory. According to the new poll, Trump’s job rating in the state is at 45 percent among likely voters. However, 46 percent disapprove.

The approval numbers are the same among registered voters — 44 percent who approve versus 46 percent who disapprove.

Trump’s favorability in the state among likely voters is about the same — 44 percent positive versus 50 percent negative.

RealClearPolitics also has Hawley and McCaskill in a dead heat. A Missouri Scout poll also has them tied, which represents a closing in of Hawley on McCaskill from the firm’s last poll in early May, which had McCaskill up by four percentage points.

McCaskill so far has remained silent about her Democratic colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee who, on Tuesday, attempted to employ obstructionist tactics during a hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice.