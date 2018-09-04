Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott is in a dead heat with Democrat incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson in the race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat this November, according to a new poll.

The poll, by nonpartisan research firm Gravis Marketing, showed that both candidates would get 47 percent of the vote by likely voters if the election were held today.

The poll was conducted on August 29th and August 30th, with a margin of error of ±2.8%. Meanwhile, the RealClearPolitics average has Scott up by two percent with a ±2% margin of error.

Florida’s Senate race could determine who controls the Senate next year. Republicans currently control 51 of 100 seats, with Democrats at 49 (including two Independents).

Democrats would need to win two seats to control the Senate, but are defending 26 seats in 2018 — with six of them competitive. The Florida race is one of the top races being watched.

Republicans meanwhile are defending two competitive Senate seats, in Arizona and Nevada. Democrat Rep. Beto O’Rourke is mounting a stronger-than-expected campaign in Texas, but incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R) is up by 4.4 percent, according to RealClearPolitics’ average.

In the race for Florida governor, the Gravis Marketing poll had Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) trailing Democrat Andrew Gillum by two percent, which is within the margin of error of ±2.8%.