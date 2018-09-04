Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s daughters were rushed out of his heated nomination hearing on Tuesday amid raucous Democrat-backed protests.

Senate Democrats and leftist protesters repeatedly disrupted Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Democrats tried to delay the hearing, believing that they did not have enough time to review documents relating to Kavanaugh, while protesters cried about how his rulings on the Supreme Court might impact abortion rights, women’s rights, etc.

As protesters increasingly shouted and heckled the hearing Tuesday, Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley, took her two daughters out, as it got too “hot.” Margaret is 13, while Kavanaugh’s other daughter, Elizabeth, is ten-years-old.

“It was very unpleasant for young children,” one insider said.

One leftist protestor screamed, “This is a mockery. This is a travesty of justice. Cancel Brett Kavanaugh, adjourn the hearing.”

Protesters during the hearing shouted that President Donald Trump is “an illegitimate president who cannot make an appointment to Supreme Court” and this “should be an impeachment hearing.”

One leftist protester even interrupted and subsequently upset Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) during the nomination hearing. The leftist protestor complained that women are going to be sent for “back-alley abortions” should he become a Supreme Court justice.

“Mr. Chairman, I do intend at any point to continue what I have to say with such interruptions,” Leahy fired back. “I don’t care who’s side they’re on.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) admitted Tuesday during the Senate hearing that he and other Democrats coordinated in a conference call to disrupt the hearings. NBC News reported that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) organized the call over the weekend to discuss how to disrupt the Supreme Court nomination hearing.

Durbin revealed:

Mr. Chairman, there was a phone conference yesterday, and I can tell you, at the time of the phone conference, many issues were raised. One of the issues was the fact that over 100,000 documents related to Judge Kavanaugh had been characterized by the chairman of the committee as committee confidential.

Democratic senators opened Kavanaugh confirmation hearing with a protest plan that was coordinated and agreed to over the weekend, people familiar with the planning tell @NBCPolitics. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 4, 2018

Durbin then proceeded to defend the protests during the hearing as the “noise of democracy” after he admitted that he and other Democrats had coordinated disruptions to the hearing.

The Illinois Democrat continued:

It’s different in what’s happened in this room, just this morning. What we’ve heard is the noise of democracy. This is what happens in a free country, when people can stand up and speak, and not be jailed, imprisoned, tortured, or killed because of it. It is not mob rule. There have been times when it is uncomfortable — I’m sure it was for your children, I hope you can explain this to them at some point — but it does represent what we are about in this democracy.

The anti-Trump and Democrat-aligned Women’s March group also claimed credit for the disruptions.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) said Senate Democrats would be “held in contempt” if Kavanaugh’s hearing were a courtroom.

“I haven’t been in as many confirmation hearings as my colleagues, but this is the first confirmation hearing for a Supreme Court justice that I’ve seen, basically, according to mob rule,” the Texas Republican added.

“We have rules in the Senate. We have norms for decorum,” Cornyn said.