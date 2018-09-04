Levi Strauss Launches Million Dollar Gun Control Campaign

Levi Strauss is launching a million dollar gun control campaign which includes partnering with Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety to represent pro-gun control business leaders.

Levi Strauss president and CEO Chip Bergh announced the gun control initiative via a Fortune column, in which he assured readers he is not trying “to repeal the Second Amendment.” Rather, he wants to join efforts to pressure Congress into outlawing private gun sales, i.e., sales between a neighbor and a neighbor, a father and a son, a lifelong friend and a lifelong friend, etc. In other words, Bergh wants to outlaw the very kind of gun sales Americans have enjoyed since 1791, when the Second Amendment was ratified.

Ironically, banning such sales would not have stopped a single mass shooting that occurred in the U.S. during the past 18 years, as almost every mass public attacker during those years acquired his or her guns via the very background checks Bergh wants to implement. Those who did not pass such checks simply stole their guns or otherwise accessed guns belonging to someone else.

Nevertheless, Bergh is directing Levi Strauss funding to gun control initiatives.

Bergh indicated that he assumes the company will face backlash for this decision, but he stressed that Levi Strauss has “never been afraid to take an unpopular stand to support a greater good.”

Bergh is a retried Army officer who reminds people that he took an oath to uphold the Constitution, but quickly points out that “retired four-star general Michael Hayden once said, ‘There are some weapons out there that frankly nobody should have access to. And actually, there are some people out there who should never have access to any weapons.’”

