Live Updates*** Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearings

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday will begin its confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh. If confirmed, Kavanaugh will replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Former Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Condoleeza Rice, Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), and attorney Lisa Blatt will introduce Kavanaugh on Tuesday before Kavanaugh gives his opening statement. Senators will give their remarks on Tuesday before questioning Kavanaugh on Wednesday. Various outside witnesses will give their testimonials on Thursday.

In his opening statement on Tuesday, Kavanaugh, echoing Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, will say that a “good judge must be an umpire—a neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no litigant or policy.”

Breitbart News will have live updates throughout the week. All times eastern.

10:34 AM: Kennedy asks if they will ever get to hear from the nominee and Grassley asks how long Democrats are going to stage their interruptions.

“This is the same Chuck Grassley that ran the Gorsuch hearings,” he says. “How long do you want to go on?”

10:32 AM: Cornyn: “This is first hearing I’ve seen according to mob rule.”

10:30 AM: Another protester tossed:

Another protester tossed from the Kavanaugh hearing. ⁦@reviewjournal⁩ pic.twitter.com/iAPt5Cg5Xy — Gary Martin (@garymartindc) September 4, 2018

10:25 AM: Harris immediately “pins” this at the top of her Twitter feed.

“Mr. Chairman, I would like to be recognized to ask a question before we proceed. The committee received just last night – less than 15 hours ago – thousands of documents that we have not had a chance to read or review or analyze. We cannot possibly move forward.” pic.twitter.com/IWSeM6AtNx — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 4, 2018

10: 16 AM:

Democrats plotted coordinated protest strategy over the holiday weekend and all agreed to disrupt and protest the hearing, sources tell me and @frankthorp Dem leader @chuckschumer led a phone call and committee members are executing now — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) September 4, 2018

10:12 AM: Grassley again floats possibility of going into “Saturday and Sunday” to finish the hearings.

10:10 AM: Sen. Kennedy (R-LA) asks: “What are going to be the ground rules? Are we allowed to interrupt each other and witness? Should we seek recognition from the chair?”

Grassley says he has never experienced this.

10:05 AM: Feinstein says “there is frustration” on her side, and brings up Garland. She says she “regrets this” but “you have to understand the frustration on this side of the aisle.” She brings up “torture” and “Enron.”

Booker suggests hearings “unconstitutional.” Blumenthal says hearings would be “tainted and stained forever.”

10:02 AM: Did Republicans on the Committee not expect Democrats to pull something? Republicans on the Committee letting Democrats gang up on Grassley and being spineless, not showing any fight.

Democrat after Democrat pushing to slow down the Kavanaugh process. Cornyn says almost everyone on Dem side of dais "would be held in contempt of court." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 4, 2018

9:59 AM: Grassley says “it’s pretty boring to hear the same thing all the time.”

9:58 AM: At least 17 arrested:

USCP tell me they have arrested 17 demonstrators who disrupted the Kavanaugh hearing — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 4, 2018

9:50 AM: Grassley thanks the police officers for removing the protesters. Senators, led by Harris, continue to interrupt Grassley about adjourning the hearing. Booker says “not one Senator here” has had time to read the 40,000 documents and insists on adjourning the hearing. Durbin now saying hearings would be “unfair” without time to review all of Kavanaugh’s documents.

THE PROTESTERS: are all in the back two rows – these are the seats for the public. Roughly 40 spots. Many being left empty at moment as protesters removed. pic.twitter.com/L9BT4wK2Vy — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 4, 2018

9:42 AM: One agitator shouts that this should be “impeachment.” The left-wing base will demand nothing less if Democrats take back the House in the fall. The agitators could also convince Americans to side with Trump when he talks about how much Americans will have to fear if Democrats take back Congress.

WHAT's happening: One by one protesters, some clearly connected to each other, some not as much, are yelling and interrupting. One said this: "an illegitimate president cannot make an appointment to Supreme Court" "this should be an impeachment proceeding " — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 4, 2018

9:37 AM: Right out of the gate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) interrupts Grassley and raises concerns about Kavanaugh’s documents. He says she is out of line. Other Senators like Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) interrupt. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) moves to adjourn the hearings, and left-wing agitators cheer. What a circus. Blumenthal asks for a roll call vote and asks the Committee to adjourn.

Telling that Feinstein-led Democrats on the Judiciary Committee chose Harris to interrupt Grassley first, ensuring the potential 2020 presidential contender will get the lion’s share of the national headlines.

Forty seconds in, Dem Senators are moving to adjourn and a protester is being escorted out and Kamala Harris is out of order and no this isn't going to be an eventful hearing at all. — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) September 4, 2018

Kamala Harris starts in right away before the introduction is even done. Democrats are interrupting and asking for the meeting to be adjourned. Niceties are out the door for Kavanaugh hearing. — Zuri Berry (@zuriberry) September 4, 2018

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) now asking for a vote to adjourn and speechifying.

Grassley says Democrats and agitators are “taking advantage of my decency and integrity.”

9:35: Kavanaugh walks in and takes his seat.

Smiling broadly, SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh escorted into the hearing room by Senate Judiciary Chairman @ChuckGrassley. pic.twitter.com/37ha0fQ7pD — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 4, 2018

9:31: Rosenstein at hearing:

Deputy AG Rosenstein is here for the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing —> pic.twitter.com/YeM9dcI2B2 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 4, 2018

9:30: Getting ready:

A swarm of photographers gathers around the chair that Brett Kavanaugh will take before the Senate Judiciary Committee in just 10 minutes #KavanaughConfirmation pic.twitter.com/PhoFb652M6 — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) September 4, 2018

9:20 AM: NARAL/NAACP protesting as well:

Advocates are lining the Arium in protest of today’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings. pic.twitter.com/fMKWlrbW9L — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 4, 2018

If confirmed, Brett Kavanaugh would work to end #RoevWade and criminalize abortion. NARAL members, handmaids & activists are here on Capitol Hill & outside Kavanaugh’s hearing today because we REFUSE to go back. We must #StopKavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/ABxHwua9eN — NARAL (@NARAL) September 4, 2018

9:00 AM: Loony left:

Women dressed in Handmaid’s Tale costumes outside day 1 of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing —> pic.twitter.com/jwaLXmcU3S — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 4, 2018

The Hand Maids have arrived. Posted on both sides of the Judiciary Committee hearing room entrance pic.twitter.com/n2ZUHOXfXI — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 4, 2018

8:55 AM: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) says Democrats will stage a “silent protest” but attend the hearings and question Kavanaugh. What does this mean? Is this like playing a baseball game under protest?

"The Democratic caucus has gathered here today to essentially state a silent protest. We will attend the meetings. We will question assiduously. But we want to express our concerns." – @SenFeinstein, on the steps of the Supreme Court this morning. #KavanaughConfirmation — National Law Journal (@TheNLJ) September 4, 2018

Senate Dems on Judiciary rallying the troops ahead of Kavanaugh hearings. Feinstein says they’re staging a “silent protest” but will still attend meetings & hearings. pic.twitter.com/2KxN4bvJz9 — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) September 4, 2018

Lots of people in line outside on Capitol Hill for the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/uOm0TehqmF — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 4, 2018

Good way to describe it:

WATCH: @CQRollCall's @jasonjdick says the first day of Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing is "maybe the political equivalent of the opening ceremonies of the Olympic games" Watch hearing here at 9:15am: https://t.co/zf1mHBnAT5 pic.twitter.com/bKCupw0hwy — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) September 4, 2018

If the “Never Trump” losers had their way, Kavanaugh would never have been nominated:

TODAY, Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing begins. @realDonaldTrump has nominated an impeccably qualified and mainstream judge to serve on our nation’s highest court. Democrats have no legitimate reason to not work with Republicans to swiftly confirm Judge Kavanaugh. — GOP (@GOP) September 4, 2018

Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA):

.@ChuckGrassley: “We’ve got more documents on this person than anybody else in the history of the Supreme Court nominees.” https://t.co/gTYuOWJARY @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/KQTqOUUyEz — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2018

Senate Democrats last night:

Monday night document Massacre! That means you bury your inquiring senators in 42,000 more Kavanaugh documents the night BEFORE the hearing starts. I work late and read fast but not even I could read them before we start. #MoreCoffee. #postpone — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 4, 2018

Republicans know this has been the least transparent SCOTUS process in history and the hearings should be delayed until we can fully review Judge Kavanaugh’s records. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 4, 2018