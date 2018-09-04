Mexican-Jewish Woman Behind Kavanaugh Falsely Accused of Making ‘White Power’ Sign

Deranged left-wing activists and anti-Trump agitators falsely accused Zina Bash, the woman of Mexican-Jewish descent who was seated behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during Tuesday’s Senate confirmation hearings, of making a “white power sign.”

Bash’s husband, U.S. Attorney John Bash, blasted the “repulsive” attacks on his wife and pointed out that his wife, who is “Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side” was born in Mexico. John Bash also noted that his wife’s “grandparents were Holocaust survivors” and he and his wife “weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing.”

“The attacks today on my wife are repulsive. Everyone tweeting this vicious conspiracy theory should be ashamed of themselves. We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing,” John Bash tweeted. “Zina is Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side. She was born in Mexico. Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors. We of course have nothing to do with hate groups, which aim to terrorize and demean other people — never have and never would… Some of the Twitter comments have even referred to our baby daughter. I know that there are good folks on both sides of the political divide. I hope that people will clearly condemn this idiotic and sickening accusation.”

Left-wing activists suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” like Amy Siskind, who has been obsessively chronicling everything she deems is leading America down the path to authoritarianism under President Donald Trump, nonetheless falsely accused Zina Bash of “giving the white power sign right behind” Kavanaugh.

Siskind hysterically tweeted: “What fresh hell is this!!!???… This alone should be disqualify!!!”

Zina Bash, the former Kavanaugh law clerk who is a member of Kavanaugh’s confirmation team, became one of the inadvertent stars of the hearing as viewers noticed her facial expressions that showed nothing but disgust for left-wing agitators and grandstanding Democrats.

The attacks today on my wife are repulsive. Everyone tweeting this vicious conspiracy theory should be ashamed of themselves. We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing. 1/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

Some of the Twitter comments have even referred to our baby daughter. I know that there are good folks on both sides of the political divide. I hope that people will clearly condemn this idiotic and sickening accusation. 3/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

Zina is a friend of mine, and I’ve never heard her utter a racist remark. She was born in Mexico and is raising a beautiful family in her adopted home. Try not to let your lunacy shade into slander of good people. https://t.co/JaUErd8gGh — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 4, 2018

Who is she? What’s up with the white power sign? @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/VUU9QsFdXW — Keith R. Dumas (@rubin_kd) September 4, 2018